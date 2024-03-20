Gweru Policeman Acquitted Of Stealing Copper Cables From Mnangagwa’s Farm

However, Mulongo was found guilty on a different charge. He had pleaded guilty to stealing solar panels at Mnangagwa’s farm. As a consequence, he has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for this offence.

According to court records, Mukuli, along with three other accused individuals—Urayayi, Musindo, and Mulongo—allegedly conspired to steal solar panels from Mnangagwa’s Brownland Estate Farm, which is adjacent to Precabe Farm on September 14 2023 at approximately 11:00 PM.

The targeted solar panels were crucial for supplying power to a borehole on the estate.

The accused group reportedly infiltrated the farm premises and made off with three solar panels. They concealed the stolen panels in a nearby bush.

However, their activities did not go unnoticed. Security personnel from Precabe Farm spotted them driving a silver Honda Fit with registration number AEA 6642.

While the other three suspects managed to escape, Mukuli was apprehended at the scene.

It was further alleged that during investigations, a water pump attendant at Precabe Farm, Liberty Zunga identified Mukuli as one of the people who had stolen copper cables at the farm on September 7.

On the said date, Mukuli together with the other three accused allegedly went to Precabe Farm pump house near Munyati River and stole copper cables.

The accused reportedly cut and removed the armoured cables connecting the transformer to the pump, then pulled them to a nearby field, where they peeled off the copper insulation rubber.

The accused were spotted by Lunga, who was conducting perimeter checks at the pump house. A confrontation ensued, with Lunga attempting to apprehend Mukuli.

Lunga was overpowered, and the four accused individuals managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

