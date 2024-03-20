UZ Professor Who Died At Madzibaba Ishmael's Shrine Was Poisoned

Prof Muwati’s family is currently attempting to retrieve 30 cattle and two vehicles (including a Honda Fit and a grinding mill) that they assert belonged to the late Professor but vanished after his demise.

Additionally, he is among numerous individuals believed to have been buried without a burial order at the Lily Farm compound in Nyabira.

His family informed H-Metro that they attempted to file a report with the police against Madzibaba Ishmael, suspecting foul play. However, their efforts were thwarted by the Nyabira police.

Subsequently, Prof Muwati’s body was exhumed by the family and reinterred at his rural home in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

The postmortem results, delivered to the family two years after his death, revealed that the late Prof Muwati had been poisoned.

Martin Muwati, the spokesperson for the Muwati family, stated that they now intend to retrieve his property from the compound. Said Martin:

Something suspicious has been happening in Nyabira. Our relative died in 2022 and we were never given the postmortem results only to be called by the current Nyabira ZRP Officer In Charge yesterday (on Monday) to collect them. We tried in vain to lodge a police report against Madzibaba Ishmael, following the death of Prof Muwati at his shrine in 2022. The Officer in Charge, Musekiwa, blocked us saying (Madzibaba Ishmael’s) team was violent, and we felt threatened, but we now know that the issue was to stop us from collecting our late relative’s property. Prof had 30 cattle, two vehicles that included a Honda Fit, a grinding mill, and a laptop but all these were never handed over to us. Hanzi akafa asina chaakanga ainacho. It is now surfacing that Madzibaba Ishmael had been collecting everything of value from his followers, who include the late Prof Muwati.

Martin stated that Professor Muwati’s personal belongings, including bank cards, were never located.

On June 6, 2022, Professor Muwati was discovered deceased under mysterious circumstances.

Shortly thereafter, he was interred in a shallow grave at Lily Farm. However, his relatives subsequently requested the exhumation of his remains.

