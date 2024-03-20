ZIMSEC Announces Interbank Rate For Examination Fees - 19 March To 26 March 2024

The exchange rate for ZWL payments during this period is ZWL18,981 to 1 USD. Reads the notice:

NOTIFICATION OF THE INTERBANK RATE TO BE APPLIED ON 2024 JUNE ORDINARY AND ADVANCED LEVEL, GRADE 6 AND 7 EXAMINATION FEES PAID IN ZWL

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its stakeholders, parents/ guardians, and candidates of the Interbank rate which shall apply when making ZWL payments for the 2024 June Ordinary and Advanced level and Grade 6 and Grade 7 Examination Fees.

Fees are pegged in USD however they are accepted in the currency which the parents/ guardians are comfortable with.

Parents who wish to make payments in USD or Rands can do so until the registration closing dates. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the rate communicated herein.

ZWL Interbank Rate

NOVEMBER 2024 ORDINARY AND ADVANCED LEVEL AND 2024 GRADE 6 AND GRADE 7

Parents/Guardians who wish to pay registration fees in Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) can do so during the window of 19 March to 26 March 2024.

The interbank rate of 19 March 2024 will be used during this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee. The exchange rate to be applied for payments is ZWL18 981 to 1 USD. Payment period 19 March to 26 March ONLY.

Payments for the examination fees should NOT be paid directly into ZIMSEC accounts by individual parents. Candidates/ Parents should make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to ZIMSEC.

Candidates, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their respective Centres for registration closing dates to avoid any inconveniences.