Former North West Development Corporation CFO, Kudakwashe Mpofu, Arrested

Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), announced that court proceedings were adjourned to March 26 for bail information and a potential bail application.

She further clarified that Mpofu would remain in custody until his scheduled appearance and the NPA intends to oppose bail while considering additional charges.

On Sunday, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told journalists Mpofu was informed as “far back as June 23 2023 that his purported permanent residence permit is fraudulent”. Said Motsoaledi:

I’m here today to confirm that, according to our records, Mr Kudakwashe Mpofu’s permanent residence document is fraudulent and was not issued by the Department of Home Affairs and we do not know where he obtained it. We can confirm the permanent residence permit number appearing on Mr Mpofu’s document does not exist in our systems. We can further confirm that the control number appearing on Mr Mpofu’s purported document was not issued by the department to him but rather it was legitimately issued to somebody else. As to how Mr Mpofu came across that control number, we do not know.

Mpofu tendered his resignation on Monday this week, and on March 10, the Sunday World reported that he was vigorously opposing the Home Affairs Department’s efforts to deport him.

More: Pindula News

