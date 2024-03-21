Not All Vapositori Are Like Madzibaba Ishmael - Vapositori4ED

The people of Zimbabwe should continue to live together in peace and treat allegations against Madzibaba Ishmael as a singular case in which, if he is found guilty, we will engage the leaders of the National Judicial Council of Vapostori to proceed with religious counselling and guidance to the Vapostori families at Lilly Farm so that they continue worshipping, residing and farming in line with the right religious practices and freedom of religion according to the constitution of Zimbabwe. We understand the seriousness of the allegations against Madzibaba Ishmael and his followers. However, we have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and the judicial system to address these matters with the utmost professionalism. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Mapuranga claimed the organisation is committed to upholding the religious and spiritual dictates of the Johanne Masowe Chishanu religion, which is against early marriages and child abuse.

Chokurongerwa and his seven co-accused appeared before Norton magistrate Ms Christine Nyandoro. The court denied them bail, and they were remanded in custody until April 4 for routine proceedings.

The charges against them stem from alleged violations of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

The co-accused are members of the Johane Masowe-aligned Gore Jena Penyera Nyika. Their names include Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53). All were represented by lawyer Purity Chikanganise during the court proceedings.

The State alleges that Chokurongerwa and his associates conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining proper burial orders for the deceased. This violation raises serious legal concerns, as proper documentation is essential for respectful and lawful burials.

Furthermore, the sect leaders, who acted as guardians for the children residing at the church’s compound in Nyabira, are accused of neglecting, abandoning, and exposing the children to conditions likely to cause unnecessary suffering. The welfare of these vulnerable children is at the heart of the charges brought against the accused.

In a related incident, police raided the farm where the sect operated and rescued 251 children. Shockingly, 246 of these children were found to have no birth certificates, highlighting potential issues related to their legal identity and rights.

Additionally, during the investigation, authorities discovered 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine. These graves were determined to belong to nine adults and seven children. The circumstances surrounding these burials remain a subject of scrutiny.

