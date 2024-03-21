Second Wife Jailed 12 Months For Setting Husband On Fire
Cecilia Chitambo, a 35-year-old woman, faced trial at the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder. Chitambo is the second wife of the complainant, Fungai Nyazana.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), On January 1, 2024, Cecilia and Fungai had a heated disagreement because she suspected him of having an extramarital affair.
Amid the heated dispute, Cecilia left their marital home and sought refuge at her parent’s house.
Upon her return the next day, another argument erupted, this time over money. Cecilia disappeared briefly and then reappeared with a container filled with petrol.
In a horrifying turn of events, Cecilia doused Fungai with petrol and set him on fire. Desperate to save himself, Fungai rushed to the kitchen and poured a bucket of water over his burning body.
Fungai was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while Cecilia was subsequently arrested.
The court convicted Cecilia and sentenced her to 18 months in prison, with 6 months suspended for five years. She will serve an effective 12-month sentence.
Domestic violence has seen an alarming increase in Zimbabwe. The government has responded by enacting the Zimbabwe Domestic Violence Act (DVA) in 2007 to address this menace.
