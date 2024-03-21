ZIMSEC Exam Fees Deadline Extended

4 minutes ago Thu, 21 Mar 2024 06:28:24 GMT

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, announced an extension of the payment deadline for Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees. The new deadline is now the first week of May, instead of the initial date of March 25.

During a Question and Answer Session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 20, Minister Moyo acknowledged concerns raised by legislators and parents.

These concerns are related to their inability to meet the original deadline set by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC).

