ZIMSEC Exam Fees Deadline Extended
Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, announced an extension of the payment deadline for Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees. The new deadline is now the first week of May, instead of the initial date of March 25.
During a Question and Answer Session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 20, Minister Moyo acknowledged concerns raised by legislators and parents.
These concerns are related to their inability to meet the original deadline set by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC).
As a result, the government decided to extend the payment deadline. Said Minister Moyo:
The official deadline for the November examination is March 25, 2024. However, because of the request from Members of Parliament, I have consulted the board of ZIMSEC and we have agreed to extend the deadline up to the first week of May. If I am correct, it should be the Friday of that first week.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Early this week ZIMSEC informed parents and guardians that Ordinary and Advanced Level, Grade 6 and Grade 7 examination fees shall be paid in Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate.
Parents who wish to pay in US dollars and the South African rand, could still do so.
More: Pindula News