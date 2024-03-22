Deadline For November 2024 ZIMSEC Exam Registration Extended Until May 17

The extension provides additional time for candidates to mobilize resources and pay examination fees. Many learners faced challenges due to the El Nino-induced drought, making it difficult to meet the initial payment deadline.

A public notice issued by ZIMSEC this Friday, March 2022 reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to advise its stakeholders, parents/ guardians, and candidates that the Council has extended the registration period for the November 2024 Examinations to 17 May 2024.

All intending candidates should ensure that they register at their respective schools/centres during this extended registration period.

Candidates are encouraged to confirm their subject entries during this period and ensure correct subject entries. Those who wish to add subjects can do so during this window.

Candidates should ensure the correct bio data has been captured, that is, correct names, spellings, and, dates of birth

Heads of Examination Centres should ensure that all intending candidates are registered during the extended registration period.

Fees are pegged in USD however they are accepted in the currency that the parents/guardians are comfortable with.

Parents who wish to make payments in USD or Rands can continue to do so until the registration closing dates.

For those who would like to make payments in ZWL, the closing date of 26 March 2024, for the rate of ZWL18 981 will apply.

The dates for payments in ZWL during the extended registration period will be announced in due course. No payment made using the afore-mentioned rate will be accepted after the 26th of March 2024.

Payments for the examination fees should NOT be paid directly into ZIMSEC accounts by individual parents.

Candidates/ Parents should make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to ZIMSEC.

Candidates, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their respective Schools/Centres for registration administration BEFORE the 17th of May 2024 to avoid any inconveniences.