Thompson Chengeta Appointed Commissioner For Responsible AI In Military Domain

Prof. Dr. Thompson Chengeta, an Associate Professor in Law and AI Technologies at Liverpool John Moores University, and a Zimbabwean national, has been appointed a Commissioner for the Global Commission on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (GC REAIM).

The GC REAIM is an initiative launched by the Government of the Netherlands during the 2023 REAIM Summit on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain held in The Hague.

It aims to address the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in the military-strategic realm.

