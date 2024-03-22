Three Poachers From Zambia Sentenced To Nine Years Imprisonment Each

The poachers were killed during a firefight with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) rangers.

The court heard that on 19 March 2024, the three accused persons and their accomplices entered Zimbabwe from Botswana through a bushy area near the Kazungula border post, an ungazetted entry port.

While in Zimbabwe, the accused persons proceeded to the Magumbeze area on the Zimbabwean side, intending to cross to Zambia.

Whilst the accused persons were at the bank of Zambezi River, they were spotted by Zimparks rangers on patrol who then laid an ambush on them.

The accused persons are said to have fired two shots at game rangers and an exchange of gunfire ensued, claiming the lives of two of the poachers identified as Morris Muchelo and another as just Nickson.

Three of the poachers were then arrested leading to the recovery of 15 elephant tusks weighing 128.82 kilogrammes, firearms and six live rounds of ammunition.

The three, who appeared at Victoria Falls Magistrates Courts on Thursday, March 21, were sentenced to an effective nine years imprisonment each.

