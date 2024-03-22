Zimbabwean Businessman Engages Contract Killers To Eliminate Partner

The suspected hitmen have been identified as Moses Monde (37), Marlvin Manzinde (30), Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga (33), Nobert Muponda (45) and Joshua Mapuranga (41).

Swift action was taken by detectives from CID Homicide who acted on a tip-off. They apprehended the hitmen before they could carry out their deadly mission.

The intended victim was businessman Oliver Tendai Chipindu (44), whose life was spared due to the timely intervention.

Monde, of Nyamhunga in Kariba, was staying in Dellvile, Germiston; Manzinde of St Mary’s Chitungwiza was residing in Mfuleni, Cape Town; Nyamuranga, of Budiriro 5B in Harare, was in Cape Town; while Muponda Mapuranga was living in Cape Town, South Africa.

The five suspected hitmen were allegedly hired by Obrian Obert Mapurisa to kill Oliver Tendai Chipindu following the 2022 deal. Mapurisa is reported to be on the run.

The Sunday Mail reported sources as saying the five suspects travelled to Harare on the first week of March from South Africa to look for their target.

They then failed to locate him and spent a week staying at a lodge in Avondale, Harare, where they were later arrested.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects are currently assisting police with investigations.

Contract killings, although relatively rare in Zimbabwe, have become a grim reality in neighbouring South Africa and Mozambique.

Prominent South Africans who were allegedly killed by hitmen include former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senyo Meyiwa and rapper Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA.

