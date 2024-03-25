Drought Will Not Affect Availability Of Sugar In Zimbabwe - ZSA

The sugar currently available for sale was harvested from the 2023 milling season. Said Zireva:

The ZSA wishes to advise stakeholders and the general public that there will be adequate sugar supply for both household and industrial consumption despite the current El Nino induced drought that the country has experienced which has affected the harvest expected from the other crops.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

As sugar cane is a twelve-month crop grown under irrigation in Zimbabwe, the sugar that is currently on sale was produced from sugar cane crops harvested during the last milling season which ended in December 2023.

Due to the good rainfall received in the last agriculture season, the major dams that supply water for sugar cane irrigation in the Lowveld have sufficient water to last the next two seasons.

He said the next sugar cane milling season is expected to resume mid-April and millers are currently undertaking regular, off-crop maintenance of sugar mills in readiness for the new season crop whose harvesting is scheduled to start soon.