Four Factions Within CCC Vie For Political Party Funding

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Minister Ziyambi said the opposition’s share of funds will only be allocated to the legitimate CCC representatives. Said Ziyambi:

ZANU PF has already written to us, and everything is clear. However, there is confusion in the CCC camp.

There are a lot of letters coming from the CCC, so we said to them we cannot give them the money when we do not know the legitimate representative of the party.

So, we believe they will sort themselves out or even in the courts if need be.

If they do not, we will withhold their funds; these are public funds, and we cannot just give them to anyone.

So, we will release the amount that is due to ZANU PF and withhold what is due to them until they sort themselves out.

I have received four letters from the CCC. I saw four separate letters from Timba, Tshabangu, the now acting president (Prof Ncube) and Promise Mkwananzi, who all purported to be representing someone.

All these letters have not been withdrawn, so we are waiting for them to do the correct thing.

Minister Ziyambi said that his Ministry is yet to receive the funds from the Ministry of Finance.