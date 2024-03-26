OK Zimbabwe Clarifies Pricing Disparities

Your prices are marked in USD. Paunosvika patill uchihibhadhara with ZWL you would naturally expect to pay using the displayed rate, asi hazvisirizvo zvinoitika, hameno language inotanga kutaurwa and you pay using a different rate, I was made to understand that the rate differs from product to product. Ndizvo here?

Is it possible to be transparent about the cross rate formula? Hamukwanise kuita zvinoitwa kuPick n Pay, displaying both USD and ZWL price?

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

OK Zimbabwe’s response shows that the retail chain changes prices constantly in line with the movement of the exchange rate. It said:

Our rates are updated based on the prevailing rates at the time of your transaction. However, the exchange rate might change in our system before we can update our displays.

Another customer said he has stopped shopping at OK because one doesn’t know the price of a product until one gets to the till.

The depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar can lead to exchange losses for retailers when converting foreign currency purchases back to the local currency. This affects the overall profitability of retailers.

Retailers are, therefore, forced to adjust prices frequently to keep up with rising costs.

