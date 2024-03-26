Sonja Madzikanda Announces Separation From Chivayo

He’s a single guy. He has been a single guy for a while. Myself and Wicknell are no longer together and we have not been together for a while.

It is going to be made official, I think we were going to be more official and direct about it on the 1st of May.

There are a few things that we are still ironing out and are probably going to be going back and forth about but those people who know know.

All I can say is he can do whatever he likes with whoever he wants. He is allowed to do that as a single guy and I am also single.

Single in that, I am sure he has lots of other people, but he is single in that he is not married to me.

Wicknell Chivayo tied the knot with Sonja Madzikanda in 201712. The marriage ceremony featured a performance by the late renowned music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

