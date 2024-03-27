Kenya President To Officially Open 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Preparations for the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) are on track, with infrastructure refurbishment already underway and expected to be completed by 20 April 2024. The 64th Edition Fair, which will be private sector-led, will run under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



The fair will be officially opened by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Ruto. A total of 466 direct exhibitors had registered to participate as of 21 March, 2024, with 65 exhibiting for the first time. 96 percent or 47 425 square metres out of the net space available or 49 499 square metres have been taken up.

Muswere said 25 international exhibitors from 21 countries, namely: Belarus; the People’s Republic of China; the European Union; France; Germany; Italy; Iran; Japan; Kenya; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia; Netherlands; Nigeria; Romania; South Africa; South Korea; Sweden; the United Kingdom; the United States of America and Zambia have confirmed attendance.

He said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will officially open the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the ZITF International Business Conference on 24 April. Added Muswere:

There will be the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, ZITF Diplomats Forum, Connect Africa Symposium and Tourism Night which will be held on 25 April. The ZITF Diplomats Forum will be held under the theme “Fostering Economic Partnerships through Entrepreneurship”, while the theme for the Connect Africa Symposium will be “Entrepreneurial Africa: Routes to Sustainable Progress”. The Symposium will be officially opened by Vice President Mohadi.”

The Minister said the Official Opening Ceremony and the ZNCC Business Luncheon will be on 26 April, while the Public Days will be held on 26 and 27 April.

