Sikhala Undergoing Treatment Abroad

Sikhala went for medical check-ups, clearly aware that he was in the hands of the oppressors who are well known for poisoning people, killing people and all sorts of sinister acts against those who fight the daily battles people are facing in our nation. So, he is still receiving treatment overseas. He has not been well; he will be back soon after the medical check-ups. As a movement, we hope that all goes well, and we wish him well.



So, it was very indispensable for him to go overseas for the verification of his health.

Chingwena said they are hopeful that the medical check-ups will be completed soon so that Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe to address a myriad of challenges confronting the nation. He said:

Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the medical check-ups will be completed soon because Zimbabweans are in dire need of Job Sikhala. As a nation we are at a bus stop waiting for the bus, unfortunately, the bus is nowhere to be found. People are jogging in glue, there is a high rate of inflation, people are being evicted from their land, there is a poor transport system, students are dropping out of school because of financial instabilities, and everything is upside down. So, we need Sikhala back so that we can work together towards the alleviation of our daily crisis.

Sikhala spent 595 days in pre-trial detention from June 2022 to January 2024 at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

More: Pindula News

