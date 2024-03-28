Chiherenge Appointed ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Chairman

Chiherenge had previously served as the acting provincial chairperson, stepping into the role after Larry Mavima’s resignation.

Mavima, who is now a Commissioner in the Public Service Commission (PSC), had previously held the position that Chiherenge now occupies.

During Mavima’s tenure as ZANU PF Midlands chairman, Chiherenge was his deputy.

Chiherenge expressed his commitment to the party, emphasizing that the province has identified several projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic. These initiatives aim to propel Zimbabwe toward achieving an upper-middle-income society by 2030. He said:

We are running around identifying all projects done by the New Dispensation under the able leadership of our President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Through the office of the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, these are being monitored so that the province envisions an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030.

Chiherenge said the projects include road rehabilitation; construction of schools, clinics and hospitals as well as borehole drilling and energy provision.

Matutu, who is a former Youth League’s deputy secretary, said with the new deployment, he was ready to serve the party. He said:

There is a need to keep growing our GDP as a province by ensuring that establishing more industries, infrastructure development and supporting our mining and agriculture. We are going to massively push for the empowerment of women, youth and the war veterans of the liberation struggle because we have the resources in the province. A united Midlands has the potential to do great. As the vice chairperson, it is my responsibility to unite the province towards a common vision and purpose for the good of the nation as we seek our national vision, Vision 2030.

In June 2019, Matutu audaciously named individuals, private sector executives and party bigwigs he claimed were corrupt.

Addressing a Press conference at the ZANU PF Headquarters, Matutu said those exposed in the “naming and shaming” should clear their names, threatening to bar named party officials from the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare.

