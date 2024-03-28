Warriors Likely To Play Next World Cup Qualifiers On Foreign Soil Again

4 minutes ago Thu, 28 Mar 2024 15:00:32 GMT

The Zimbabwe national football team will have to secure a stadium in a foreign country as their home ground when the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C matches recommence in June this year.

The Warriors hosted Nigeria in their first home game in Rwanda last November after CAF deemed all the local stadiums not fit to host international matches.

The Warriors will face Lesotho and South Africa in their next World Cup Qualifiers amid indications that little progress has been made on renovating the available stadiums thus far.

