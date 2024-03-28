Warriors Likely To Play Next World Cup Qualifiers On Foreign Soil Again
The Zimbabwe national football team will have to secure a stadium in a foreign country as their home ground when the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C matches recommence in June this year.
The Warriors hosted Nigeria in their first home game in Rwanda last November after CAF deemed all the local stadiums not fit to host international matches.
The Warriors will face Lesotho and South Africa in their next World Cup Qualifiers amid indications that little progress has been made on renovating the available stadiums thus far.
ZIFA Normalisation Committee president Lincoln Mutasa said that they have already started looking for a stadium outside the country to host the upcoming international games. Mutasa said, as quoted by ZBC:
We are in a serious crisis given the time frames. We have since started finding an alternative venue and we will inform the nation on the outcome.
Most of the facilities are council owned and given council problems, it will be difficulty to see local authorities give priority to stadium facilities, hence we have advised local teams to reach out to councils and acquire land for stadium construction.
The stadium crisis will also affect local clubs, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos who will represent Zimbabwe in Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competitions.
