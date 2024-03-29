Girl (8) Only Survivor As 45 ZCC Pilgrims Killed In Bus Crash In South Africa
Forty-five (45) pilgrims who were travelling from Botswana’s capital Gaborone to an Easter conference at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria outside Polokwane, South Africa died in a bus accident on Thursday, March 28.
According to South African public broadcaster SABC, the crash happened on the Mamatlakala Mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken in the north-eastern Limpopo Province, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg. The bus fell 50 metres into a ravine and burst into flames.
An eight-year-old girl, the only survivor, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Rescue operations went on late into Thursday evening, with some of those killed reportedly hard to reach amid the debris.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the government of Botswana and the families and friends of the deceased.
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who went to the scene of the incident, extended her “heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash”. She said:
We want really to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families but also to the government of Botswana and the people of Botswana and as South Africa, we will try everything to assist so that they go back to their country and families to be buried with dignity.
More: Pindula News