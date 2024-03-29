Girl (8) Only Survivor As 45 ZCC Pilgrims Killed In Bus Crash In South Africa

8 minutes ago Fri, 29 Mar 2024 06:09:12 GMT

Forty-five (45) pilgrims who were travelling from Botswana’s capital Gaborone to an Easter conference at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria outside Polokwane, South Africa died in a bus accident on Thursday, March 28.

According to South African public broadcaster SABC, the crash happened on the Mamatlakala Mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken in the north-eastern Limpopo Province, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg. The bus fell 50 metres into a ravine and burst into flames.

An eight-year-old girl, the only survivor, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

