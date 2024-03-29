South Africa's Jacob Zuma Barred From Running In 2024 General Election
South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma has been disqualified from running in the country’s general elections in May.
Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya told the media on Thursday that Zuma was one of eight candidates who faced official objections, adding they followed the constitution in disqualifying the affected candidates. He said:
The Commission could only act within the confines of the law and the constitution, this commission has written to the objectors, candidates and nominating parties to advise them of its determinations as required any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the commission may appeal the decisions with the Electoral Court by the 2nd of April 2024…Feedback
In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld.
The IEC has not given a reason for Zuma’s disqualification, but his 2021 conviction and jailing for contempt of court would appear to disqualify him.
He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in relation to appearing before the State Capture Commission in June 2021.
Zuma, who led the country from 2009 to 2018 until his removal amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption, is backing the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party which has been seen as a possible threat to the governing African National Congress (ANC), which has suspended him.
The MK Party had previously threatened violence if Zuma was barred from contesting the elections.
MK spokesman Nhlamulo Ndlhela told the AFP news agency the party ” of course will appeal” the IEC’s decision.
The ANC had wanted South Africa’s electoral body to deregister MK, but that request was rejected.
The ANC has launched a separate legal challenge against Zuma’s party, disputing its use of the name and trademark of the dissolved organization.
More: Pindula News
