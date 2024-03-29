South Africa's Jacob Zuma Barred From Running In 2024 General Election

In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld.

The IEC has not given a reason for Zuma’s disqualification, but his 2021 conviction and jailing for contempt of court would appear to disqualify him.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in relation to appearing before the State Capture Commission in June 2021.

Zuma, who led the country from 2009 to 2018 until his removal amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption, is backing the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party which has been seen as a possible threat to the governing African National Congress (ANC), which has suspended him.

The MK Party had previously threatened violence if Zuma was barred from contesting the elections.

MK spokesman Nhlamulo Ndlhela told the AFP news agency the party ” of course will appeal” the IEC’s decision.

The ANC had wanted South Africa’s electoral body to deregister MK, but that request was rejected.

The ANC has launched a separate legal challenge against Zuma’s party, disputing its use of the name and trademark of the dissolved organization.

