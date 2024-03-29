Wieslaw Grabowski Urges ZIFA To Give Mapeza Warriors Job On A Fulltime Basis

His astute talent assessment played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of other notable footballers, such as Lloyd Chitembwe, Edelbert Dinha, Alois Bunjira, and Stewart Murisa.

According to H-Metro, Grabowski lauds Mapeza as an intelligent coach with experience playing football at the highest European level. He said:

A national team coach needs more time with the players for them to get to understand his ideas, tactics and philosophy. This is not an overnight thing, you need to give the coach a long-term contract, draft your objectives and also make it clear how you intend to achieve those goals. As a nation, we should also be playing more friendly matches, if ZIFA fail to get a sparring team, they can even arrange a match against a Premier Soccer League select squad or something. Mapeza is an intelligent coach, he played football at the highest level in Europe and also captained the Warriors. He also won Premier Soccer League titles here in Zimbabwe, so in terms of his CV the guy is well-positioned.

Mapeza has won four league titles, one with Monomotapa and three with FC Platinum.

Grabowski also defended Mapeza whose performances on the international scene have been criticised. He said:

Yes, Mapeza may be blamed by some for not playing some players in the friendly matches but with time everything will fall into the right place. Coaches keep learning from situations, so people should also allow Mapeza to learn. But, learning needs time and patience something that is lacking in our football. We always want to go for quick-fix solutions and when we fail, we end up being like someone who has jumped into a swimming pool without water.

Grabowski’s most remarkable achievement in Zimbabwe was guiding Darryn T to victory in the 1992 Zimbabwe Cup. The team, composed of young players, defeated CAPS United 4-0 in the final.

His philosophy emphasizes giving opportunities to young players to showcase their talent.

Grabowski led the Zimbabwe Under-23 team to a silver medal at the 1995 All-Africa Games.

