Zimbabwe Bans Importation Of 10-year-old Used Vehicles
Zimbabwe has banned the importation of vehicles that are more than 10 years old from the date of manufacture, and those bringing any shall bear the costs of re-exportation.
Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024 cited as Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 10) gazetted by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu on Thursday, deletes the old 2021 need for an import licence for older cars and replaces it with a pure ban plus a re-export requirement. It reads:
Second-hand vehicles aged 10 years and above from the date of manufacture shall not be imported. Any second-hand vehicle prohibited under this subsection shall be re-exported by the owner of the said vehicle at his or her expense.Feedback
The previous and now repealed section said people were required to obtain an import licence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to import vehicles that were 10 years or older.
Imports of commercial vehicles, tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors remain exempted from the ban.
More: Pindula News
