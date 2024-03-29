Zimbabwe Bans Importation Of 10-year-old Used Vehicles

6 minutes ago Fri, 29 Mar 2024 14:37:12 GMT

Zimbabwe has banned the importation of vehicles that are more than 10 years old from the date of manufacture, and those bringing any shall bear the costs of re-exportation.

Statutory Instrument 54 of 2024 cited as Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 10) gazetted by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu on Thursday, deletes the old 2021 need for an import licence for older cars and replaces it with a pure ban plus a re-export requirement. It reads: