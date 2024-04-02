2024 PSL Matchday 4 Results: Dynamos, Ngezi Finally Win

The Glamour Boys had accumulated a mere two points in the initial three matches, intensifying the pressure on Mangombe. Some fans were already demanding his dismissal.

Ngezi Platinum secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Manica Diamonds, providing relief for coach Takesure Chiragwi, who faces scrutiny from certain executive members.

In the 39th minute, Claude Mapoka found the net for Ngezi, breaking their three-match winless streak and registering their first goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds’ defeat against Ngezi Platinum Stars intensifies the pressure on Jairos Tapera and his squad, who are still chasing their first win this season.

In Shamva, Simba Bhora secured a 2-0 victory over Hwange, while at Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs triumphed 3-1 against Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stars.

FC Platinum continued their unbeaten streak by defeating Herentals 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, while Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory against TelOne at Bata Stadium.

FC Platinum and Highlanders have now accumulated 10 points each from four games, while Bulawayo Chiefs and Simba Bhora have 7 points each. At the bottom of the log standings, Herentals College and Manica Diamonds have one point apiece.

PSL Matchday 4 Results:

TelOne 0-2 Highlanders

Simba Bhora 2-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Yadah

Bikita Minerals 0-1 Dynamos

Herentals College 0-1 FC Platinum

Chegutu Pirates 1-0 Greenfuel

Chicken Inn 0-0 ZPC Kariba

CAPS United 3-1 Arenel Movers

