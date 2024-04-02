2024 PSL Matchday 4 Results: Dynamos, Ngezi Finally Win
Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars secured their first victories in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, breaking a three-match winless streak. Meanwhile, FC Platinum and Highlanders continued to dominate the top position.
Dembare clinched a narrow 1-0 victory against newcomers Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium, with Kelvin Moyo converting from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.
This triumph served as an ideal birthday gift for the embattled team head coach, Genesis Mangombe, who celebrated his 41st birthday on that very day.
The Glamour Boys had accumulated a mere two points in the initial three matches, intensifying the pressure on Mangombe. Some fans were already demanding his dismissal.
Ngezi Platinum secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Manica Diamonds, providing relief for coach Takesure Chiragwi, who faces scrutiny from certain executive members.
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
In the 39th minute, Claude Mapoka found the net for Ngezi, breaking their three-match winless streak and registering their first goal of the season.
Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds’ defeat against Ngezi Platinum Stars intensifies the pressure on Jairos Tapera and his squad, who are still chasing their first win this season.
In Shamva, Simba Bhora secured a 2-0 victory over Hwange, while at Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo Chiefs triumphed 3-1 against Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stars.
FC Platinum continued their unbeaten streak by defeating Herentals 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, while Highlanders secured a 2-0 victory against TelOne at Bata Stadium.
FC Platinum and Highlanders have now accumulated 10 points each from four games, while Bulawayo Chiefs and Simba Bhora have 7 points each. At the bottom of the log standings, Herentals College and Manica Diamonds have one point apiece.
PSL Matchday 4 Results:
- TelOne 0-2 Highlanders
- Simba Bhora 2-0 Hwange
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds
- Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Yadah
- Bikita Minerals 0-1 Dynamos
- Herentals College 0-1 FC Platinum
- Chegutu Pirates 1-0 Greenfuel
- Chicken Inn 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- CAPS United 3-1 Arenel Movers
More: Pindula News