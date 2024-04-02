Men Fined US$150 For Sodomy

Upon opening the door of the toilet, the security personnel discovered that the accused persons were caressing each other around the waist and kissing each other on the mouth.

Additionally, the first accused person had his erect manhood exposed. The first accused person attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The matter was reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of both accused persons.

As a result of the court proceedings, the accused persons were convicted and sentenced to either pay a fine of US$150 each or face 120 days imprisonment if they fail to make the payment.

In Zimbabwe, sodomy is classified as unlawful sexual conduct. It is defined in the Criminal Law and Codification Reform Act as either anal sexual intercourse or any act involving physical contact that would be regarded by a reasonable person as an indecent act between two consenting adult men. Both men involved can be charged with sodomy.

However, boys under 14 and mentally incompetent persons cannot be charged with sodomy.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment