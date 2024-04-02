Motorist Loses US$18 000 To Touts At Hitchhiking Spot
A motorist lost more than US$17 000 from daily sales to three thieves who snatched a satchel containing the cash at a hiking spot in Bulawayo, last week.
The incident occurred on March 29, 2024, at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street.
Police said three unidentified male suspects who were touting confronted the victim at a hiking spot and swiftly snatched a pink satchel containing a substantial amount of US$17,775.00 in cash. After committing the theft, the suspects fled the scene. Police said:
Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at the corner of 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Bulawayo on 29/03/24. Three unidentified male suspects, who were touting, confronted the victim at a hiking spot and snatched a pink satchel containing US$17 775.00 being cash from daily sales and ran away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In a separate incident, an 18-month-old infant drowned in an uncovered well while the victim’s mother was attending a church service in Tafara, Harare on 30 March.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents to prioritize their children’s safety, aiming to avert similar occurrences in the future.
