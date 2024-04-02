Motorist Loses US$18 000 To Touts At Hitchhiking Spot

6 minutes ago Tue, 02 Apr 2024 16:01:37 GMT

A motorist lost more than US$17 000 from daily sales to three thieves who snatched a satchel containing the cash at a hiking spot in Bulawayo, last week.

The incident occurred on March 29, 2024, at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street.

Police said three unidentified male suspects who were touting confronted the victim at a hiking spot and swiftly snatched a pink satchel containing a substantial amount of US$17,775.00 in cash. After committing the theft, the suspects fled the scene. Police said:

