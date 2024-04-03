Fugitive Killer, Peter Dube, Deported From Mozambique
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says Peter Dube, a suspect in a murder and attempted murder case, has been deported from Mozambique due to possession of fraudulent national identity and passport documents.
Dube had previously been convicted of violating immigration laws in Ireland in 2022. Subsequently, he was deported to Mozambique after falsely claiming to be a citizen of that country.
According to a ZRP statement, a team of detectives will receive Dube at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Wednesday, just after 2 PM. Police said:
The ZRP confirms that murder and attempted murder suspect, Peter Dube has been deported from Mozambique because of fake national identity and passport documents. A team of ZRP detectives will receive him at 1405 hours at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
More: Pindula News
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793