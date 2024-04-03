Fugitive Killer, Peter Dube, Deported From Mozambique

8 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 11:04:05 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says Peter Dube, a suspect in a murder and attempted murder case, has been deported from Mozambique due to possession of fraudulent national identity and passport documents.

Dube had previously been convicted of violating immigration laws in Ireland in 2022. Subsequently, he was deported to Mozambique after falsely claiming to be a citizen of that country.

According to a ZRP statement, a team of detectives will receive Dube at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Wednesday, just after 2 PM. Police said:

