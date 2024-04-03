Jestina Mukoko Takes Mthuli To Court Over NPRC Funds Allocation

8 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 09:40:49 GMT

Prominent human rights defender Jestina Mukoko has taken the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and lnvestment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, to court for allocating national funds to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) whose term of office expired in August 2023.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Mukoko alleges that in terms of section 251 of the Constitution, the NPRC was supposed to exist for only 10 years from 22 August 2013, the date it was operationalized. This means the NPRC ceased to exist on 23 August 2023.

However, despite this position, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube allocated funds to the NPRC in his 2024 annual budget. Mukoko stated:

