ZACC Has Arrested Fugitive Former NSSA Director
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murehwa, on allegations of fraud.
ZACC said Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his home in Borrowdale, Harare. It said:
Murehwa stands accused of misrepresenting the cost of a guest house acquired by NSSA in Kariba. While he claimed it was priced at US$240,000, evidence reveals that the actual purchase price was US$215,000.
He allegedly converted the US$25,000.00 balance to his personal use. Murehwa is scheduled to appear before the Harare magistrate court on Thursday, April 04.
