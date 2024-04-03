ZACC Has Arrested Fugitive Former NSSA Director

5 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 13:01:25 GMT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murehwa, on allegations of fraud.

ZACC said Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his home in Borrowdale, Harare. It said: