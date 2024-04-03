Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCrime and Courts

ZACC Has Arrested Fugitive Former NSSA Director

5 minutes agoWed, 03 Apr 2024 13:01:25 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZACC Has Arrested Fugitive Former NSSA Director

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murehwa, on allegations of fraud.

ZACC said Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his home in Borrowdale, Harare. It said:

ZACC has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud. Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

Murehwa stands accused of misrepresenting the cost of a guest house acquired by NSSA in Kariba. While he claimed it was priced at US$240,000, evidence reveals that the actual purchase price was US$215,000.

He allegedly converted the US$25,000.00 balance to his personal use. Murehwa is scheduled to appear before the Harare magistrate court on Thursday, April 04.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.

$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

CorruptionNSSAZACCBrian Murehwa

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback