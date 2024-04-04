Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs Killed In Hijacking

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course.

Fleurs (24) joined Chiefs as a free agent in October after being released by his previous club, SuperSport United, in September.

During his time at SuperSport, Fleurs made 70 appearances, having initially joined the team from first-division side Ubuntu FC in 2018.

His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as he was named the 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.

South Africa’s Sports Minister, Zizi Kowda said that he is saddened by the news of Fleurs’ death; and that another young life has been cut short due to violent crime. He posted on X:

I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity.

More than 7,000 people were murdered from July 1 to September 30, 2022 in South Africa according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Almost 1,000 women were among those murdered during the period in 2022. More than 13,000 women were also victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and 1,277 women were victims of attempted murder.

Carjackings rose 24 percent to more than 6,000.

