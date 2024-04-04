Peter Dube Makes Initial Court Appearence, Faces 2 Counts Of Murder And 2 Counts Of Attempted Murder

He is also alleged to have shot his second wife Nyasha Nharingo and her sister Nyaradzo Nharingo who both survived.

On April 22, 2022, the quiet corridors of Bensam Flats, nestled along Main Street in Gweru, witnessed a series of events that would forever scar the lives of those involved.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the first victim, Shelton Chiduku, met his untimely demise when the accused person allegedly aimed a Zastara pistol at his left shoulder.

Dube shot Shelton Chiduku after accusing him of having an affair with his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo.

Next in line was Gamuchirai Mudungwe, who suffered a single gunshot wound to her left cheek. The impact was fatal, and she, too, succumbed to the violence.

Nyasha Nharingo, the accused’s second wife, bore the brunt of the assailant’s rage. A bullet tore through her right cheek, its trajectory winding through her neck. It dislodged a molar tooth and came to rest in her upper shoulder. Miraculously, Nyasha survived the attack and was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The accused person’s sister-in-law, Nyaradzo Nharingo, suffered a cruel fate. She suffered a single gunshot above her left ear and the bullet tore through her eye, leaving her partially blinded.

Nyaradzo, too, was transported to Gweru General Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

The court has remanded Peter Dube in custody until April 17, 2024.

NB: Contrary to earlier media reports, both Nharingo sisters survived the shooting; initial claims of one sister’s death were inaccurate.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment