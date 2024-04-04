South Africa's Speaker of Parliament Resigns Following Corruption Allegations

Said Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation statement in part:

"Today, the 3rd of April, I have submitted to the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Lechesa Tsenoli, my letter of resignation as both the Speaker of National Assembly and a Member of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country's law enforcement agencies. I believe that, at the right time, I will have the opportunity to thoroughly address these allegations as and when they have been formally brought against me in the appropriate forums, at which time I will clear my good name. I maintain my innocence and am determined to restore my good reputation. Given the public trust entrusted in me as the Speaker of our National Assembly and the need for me to protect the image of our organization, the African National Congress, I have an obligation to step down from my office

Accused of soliciting bribes of over 2.3 million Rand from a defense contractor, Mapisa-Nqakula has said that the charges against her are politically motivated.

Her attempts to delay her arrest were however rejected by the court.

A statement by the ANC praised her for taking proactive action:

In her resignation, Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organization, the African National Congress, after dedicating more than 30 years of service. We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organization, as it reflects our principles of organizational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside.

In a statement commenting on the resignation the EFF welcomed the resignation but said it was “far too delayed by her arrogance.” The EFF also called for the investigation and corruption of the ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa who it said has not account for corruption allegations levelled against him.

Said the statement in part:

It is evident that Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation comes as a result of mounting pressure and public scrutiny, rather than a genuine acknowledgment of her own lack of integrity and the compromised integrity of Parliament under her stewardship. Her involvement in receiving over R4.5 million in bribes during her tenure as Minister of Defence highlights the severity of the allegations against her and reveals that what the ANC considers the best amongst its ranks is the worst for our nation. …We call for swift action to be taken to investigate and prosecute her, and all those implicated in corruption and malfeasance, such as President Ramaphosa himself, who still has not accounted for the crime scene that is Phala Phala.

Mapisa-Nqakula fought against the apartheid regime as an A.N.C. activist in exile.

