Warriors Move Up On FIFA rankings
The Zimbabwean national football team, the Warriors, has made significant progress in the latest FIFA world rankings. Their upward movement comes on the heels of their participation in a four-nation tournament held in Malawi during the recent international break in March.
Zimbabwe has ascended two places in the global rankings, moving from 124th to 122nd. The team now boasts 1143.66 points on the April rankings released by FIFA.
Despite this progress, the Warriors have maintained their position at 33rd on the African table. Notably, they remain below several other African nations, including Comoros, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, and Madagascar.
In the final of the four-nation tournament, Zimbabwe faced a tough match against Kenya, ultimately losing 3-1.
However, they had earlier secured a place in the final by defeating rivals Zambia via a penalty shootout in the semifinals.
The top five African teams, according to the rankings, are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire.
On the world stage, the top five teams are Argentina, France, Belgium, England, and Brazil.
