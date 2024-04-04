Warriors Move Up On FIFA rankings

7 minutes ago Thu, 04 Apr 2024 11:21:24 GMT

The Zimbabwean national football team, the Warriors, has made significant progress in the latest FIFA world rankings. Their upward movement comes on the heels of their participation in a four-nation tournament held in Malawi during the recent international break in March.

Zimbabwe has ascended two places in the global rankings, moving from 124th to 122nd. The team now boasts 1143.66 points on the April rankings released by FIFA.

Despite this progress, the Warriors have maintained their position at 33rd on the African table. Notably, they remain below several other African nations, including Comoros, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, and Madagascar.

