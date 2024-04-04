Zimbabwean Passport Office In Johannesburg Complete, Set To Open Soon

Once our staff is trained, we will be in a position to deliver this much-awaited and anticipated service. We will announce at the appropriate time.

The centre has the technical capacity to process 18 passports at one go.

Expected turnaround time with one client is expected to be less than 10 minutes. We are capable of clearing at least 360 people in a day.

Last month, the Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg denied the social media claims regarding the purported launch of the e-Passport system at its offices.

In an official statement issued on March 15, titled “Rollout of the E-passport processing centre at the consulate in Johannesburg,” the Consulate clarified that the e-Passport System has not yet been implemented.

However, the statement also revealed that preparations for the launch of the e-Passport Centre and the e-Passport Processing System in Johannesburg are well underway, and the program is expected to be rolled out soon.

Meanwhile, an e-passport centre will also be opened in Gokwe South in the next few weeks as part of decentralising the services countrywide, and five passport offices abroad, including in the United Kingdom and the United States, will begin offering the same services to the Diaspora this year.

Locally, e-passports are now being processed at the Harare passport registry and provincial and district offices in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murewa, Zvishavane, Chinhoyi and Guruve.

