Gweru Businessman, Peter Dube, Accused Of Murder & Attempted Murder Denies All Charges

As reported by The Sunday News, in his warned and cautioned statement, Dube, who was represented by Tuso Maputsenyika of Mhaka Attorneys, denied all the charges.

The magistrate advised Dube to apply to the High Court for bail. She ruled:

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The accused is remanded in custody until April 17. He is advised to approach the High Court for bail since this court has no jurisdiction to hear his bail application.

Prosecuting, Hellen Khoza said on April 22, 2021, at around 11 AM, Chiduku, Mudungwe, Nyasha and Nyaradzo allegedly went to Masvingo to collect the latter’s passport.

Dube, suspecting infidelity between Nyasha and Chiduku, was displeased when he learned that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge. Said Khoza:

At around 8 PM on the same day, the accused allegedly armed himself with a Zastara pistol and proceeded to number 11, Bensam Flats, Main Street, Gweru where Nyasha resided.

There was an altercation at the flats since Dube suspected Nyasha of having an affair with Chiduku. Dube went downstairs and shot Chiduku, who was in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace, once on the front left shoulder and he died instantly.

It is further alleged that Mudungwe, who was downstairs with Chiduku, tried to run up the stairs, but Dube shot her once on the left cheek and she died on the spot.

After allegedly killing Chiduku and Mudungwe, Dube went upstairs to where Nyasha and Nyaradzo were.

The court heard that Dube allegedly shot Nyasha once on the right cheek and the bullet protruded to the left side of her neck, removed her right molar tooth and landed on the upper side of her shoulder. Said Khoza:

After shooting Nyasha, the accused allegedly turned on Nyaradzo, shooting her once above the left ear, and the bullet protruded through and raptured her right eye.

Nyasha and Nyaradzo survived the shooting and were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where surgeons successfully operated on them.

After the incident, Dube allegedly fled to South Africa, before going to Eswatini where he fraudulently acquired an identity document and passport.

It is alleged that Dube later flew to Ireland where he was arrested in Dublin last year for violating that country’s immigration laws.

Dube was allegedly using a fake identity when he was arrested in Dublin.

He refused to be deported to Zimbabwe claiming that he was a Mozambican citizen named Armando Quenete Muchanga.

Dube was then deported to Mozambique and authorities there established that he was Zimbabwean and deported him on Wednesday, April 03.

Meanwhile, Security was tight at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court. Armed police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers were deployed around the building during Dube’s appearance.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment