ZRP Intercept Large Mbanje, Cough Syrup Contraband At Beitbridge

In another development, police officers and officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), recovered 20 kilogrammes of dagga hidden in a Toyota Quantum vehicle at the Malume parking lot, Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.

However, one of the vehicle’s crew, Michael Mkhokheli fled from the scene leaving his passport in the car. Said the Police:

Drug and substance abuse is a serious problem in Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth population. Commonly abused substances include alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and non-medicinal use of controlled medicines.

Shockingly, approximately 60% of patients admitted to mental health institutions suffer from drug-related issues. Drug dealers even exploit young street children to sell and distribute drugs in Harare.

