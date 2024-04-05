Pindula|Search Pindula
ZRP Intercept Large Mbanje, Cough Syrup Contraband At Beitbridge

10 minutes agoFri, 05 Apr 2024 09:43:34 GMT
ZRP Intercept Large Mbanje, Cough Syrup Contraband At Beitbridge

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) intercepted a South Africa-registered vehicle carrying 48kg of cannabis and a large quantity of the controlled Benylin Cough Syrup on Wednesday, April 03, in Beitbridge.

In a statement, the ZRP said the contraband was hidden in a false compartment of the Toyota Quantum trailer. Police said:

On 03/04/24, Police acted on received information and recovered 2 668 x 100 mls Benylin Cough Syrup and 48 kilogrammes of loose dagga which were hidden in a false compartment of the Toyota Quantum trailer.

In another development, police officers and officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), recovered 20 kilogrammes of dagga hidden in a Toyota Quantum vehicle at the Malume parking lot, Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.

However, one of the vehicle’s crew, Michael Mkhokheli fled from the scene leaving his passport in the car. Said the Police:

On 31/03/24, Police in Beitbridge in conjunction with ZIMRA officials recovered 20 kilogrammes of dagga, with a street value of ZWL$ 20 000 000, which was hidden in a Toyota Quantum vehicle at Malume parking lot, Beitbridge Border Post. One of the vehicle’s crew, Michael Mkhokheli fled from the scene leaving his passport in the car.

Drug and substance abuse is a serious problem in Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth population. Commonly abused substances include alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and non-medicinal use of controlled medicines.

Shockingly, approximately 60% of patients admitted to mental health institutions suffer from drug-related issues. Drug dealers even exploit young street children to sell and distribute drugs in Harare.

