Man Jailed Five Years For "Marrying" A 16-Year-Old Girl

The accused and the complainant arranged to meet in the privacy of the complainant’s bedroom. There, they engaged in unprotected sexual activity. A few days later, they had a second sexual encounter. However, their actions did not go unnoticed.

When the complainant’s mother noticed that the accused was having sexual relations with her daughter, she reported the matter to the Police.

On March 9, 2024, the complainant eloped to the accused person’s residence, where they began living together as if married.

The Mutare Magistrates’ Court found the accused guilty of violating the law by having sexual relations with a minor.

As a consequence, he received a four-year prison sentence. However, one year of the sentence was suspended for five years, subject to good behaviour.

The NPA emphasized that it is a criminal offence to engage in sexual relations with a young person under the age of eighteen, regardless of their gender.

More: Pindula News

