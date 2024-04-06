National Sports Stadium Undergoing Rehabilitation - Coventry
Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, recently announced significant strides in rehabilitating the National Sports Stadium. The aim is to elevate it to CAF standards for hosting international football events.
The stadium was closed for renovations but there seems to be no progress taking place after pictures circulated showing dried-out grass on the pitch.
As reported by NewsDay, Minister Coventry addressed parliament, acknowledging modest progress at the sports facility.
However, her Ministry remains awaiting additional funding from the Treasury to expedite further improvements. She said:
With regards to the National Sports Stadium, the ministry is seized with the resuscitation to enable the facility to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned events.
Today, the progress at this point is that the water reticulation is in progress, and with that coming along nicely, we are waiting for additional funding to be released for that process to finish.
Turnstiles and electronic ticketing machines have been procured and have been delivered and are waiting for installation. There is a need to be a smart adjustment to our gates for entry for these to fit in nicely.
The turf will be replaced and that is in progress, we have spoken to a number of the teams and players as well as the stakeholders. They will prefer to have natural grass so that is now what we are working on.
Bucket seats have been procured by a third party and are in the process of being made, and we want to thank that third party.
The Zimbabwe national senior men’s soccer team, the Warriors, is now set to play the next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on foreign soil.
Since the Warriors are scheduled to play against South Africa a few days after the Lesotho game, they could likely choose to play both games in South Africa.
The Warriors will also be involved in African Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.
More: Pindula News