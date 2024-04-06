National Sports Stadium Undergoing Rehabilitation - Coventry

However, her Ministry remains awaiting additional funding from the Treasury to expedite further improvements. She said:

With regards to the National Sports Stadium, the ministry is seized with the resuscitation to enable the facility to host CAF and FIFA-sanctioned events.

Today, the progress at this point is that the water reticulation is in progress, and with that coming along nicely, we are waiting for additional funding to be released for that process to finish.

Turnstiles and electronic ticketing machines have been procured and have been delivered and are waiting for installation. There is a need to be a smart adjustment to our gates for entry for these to fit in nicely.

The turf will be replaced and that is in progress, we have spoken to a number of the teams and players as well as the stakeholders. They will prefer to have natural grass so that is now what we are working on.

Bucket seats have been procured by a third party and are in the process of being made, and we want to thank that third party.