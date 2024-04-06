Rural Teachers Resolve To Offer Free Holiday Lessons

The letters are being distributed to all provincial capitals and local authorities. We have covered all provincial capitals so far.

One of the letters addressed to a local authority by ARTUZ reads:

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

ARTUZ kindly requests the free usage of any of your communal facilities such as municipal community halls, in conducting holiday lessons for students in your locality.

He said rural district councils will also be receiving the letters.

This comes as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education decided not to grant authority for Vacation School during the April holiday for Grade 7, ‘O’, and ‘A’ level candidates, as well as other non-exam classes.

In a statement released on Monday, March 25, the Ministry emphasized that pupils deserve a well-earned break for rest and independent learning.

The statement, which was signed by the Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Chris Mhike, was addressed to Chief Directors, Provincial Education Directors Directors, District Schools Inspectors, Heads of all Primary and Secondary Schools, National Association of Primary School Heads, National Association of Secondary School Heads, Teacher Organisations, Responsible Authorities, Association of Church Education Secretaries, Association of Trust Schools, and Independent Colleges Association.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment