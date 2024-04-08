At Least 94 Dead In Mozambique After Unlicensed Boat Capsizes

Nauaito said that there were 130 people on the ferry and “94 have lost their lives and about 11 people have been hospitalized.” He said:

According to TV Diário Nampula, a local online outlet, an overcrowded boat operating between Lunga in the Nampula province and the Island of Mozambique tragically led to the drowning of many passengers, including children.

Some of the victims were reportedly travelling to attend a fair, while others were attempting to escape from Lunga to the Island of Mozambique due to fears of cholera contamination, which has recently affected the region.

Additional news reports quoted Jaime Neto, the Secretary of State in Nampula province, who explained that misinformation about an alleged cholera outbreak caused panic. Consequently, people boarded the boat—originally a fishing vessel—to flee the area.

Mozambique’s geography presents challenges. Many areas are accessible only by boats, which are frequently overcrowded. The country’s road network is inadequate, and some regions remain unreachable by land or air.

More: Pindula News

