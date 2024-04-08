Fire Destroys Chinhoyi Shop, Electrical Appliances, Furniture Reduced To Ashes

Leslie Mhangwa, the Member of Parliament for Chinhoyi, visited the site and identified deficiencies in the emergency services. He said:

I am yet to confirm but those who came earlier than myself exclaimed that there was a delay as the team, which arrived after one hour, struggled to get the operation of the new fire tenders correct. It may be worthwhile to have retraining of our firefighters. A further delay was attributed to the hydrant being in Orange Grove. We need to resuscitate hydrants nearby.

Mhangwa, an engineer by profession, reiterated the need for buildings to be fire-compliant. He said:

The damage was severe, rendering everything in the shop unsalvageable. Fortunately, the adjacent shops were spared due to the fire-resistant wall that separates them. Given our town’s age, it’s likely that electrical faults contribute to fires. As responsible landlords, we must prioritize rewiring our buildings every 20-30 years. Over time, building insulation deteriorates, posing a significant fire risk. Ensuring electrical compliance is crucial for building safety. Consider investing in fire detection and suppression systems for buildings. Unfortunately, most structures in Chinhoyi lack proper fire safety measures.

It is important for shop owners to implement effective fire prevention measures to safeguard their building and its occupants. Here are some essential steps they can take:

Maintaining clear pathways, hallways, stairways, and outdoor areas, including fire hydrant paths.

Regularly checking fire alarm systems, including smoke detectors, heat detectors, and evacuation systems.

Keeping cigarette butts away from the building and flammable materials.

Regularly inspecting electrical systems, wiring, and appliances.

Rewiring older buildings to maintain safety.

Conducting annual fire safety training sessions to reinforce good practices.

More: Pindula News

