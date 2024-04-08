Highlanders Win Convincingly As FC Platinum Versus CAPS United Match Abandoned
Highlanders delivered a resounding 3-0 victory against Chegutu Pirates, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers. This commanding win propelled Highlanders to the top of the league table, signalling their early bid for the coveted 2024 Zimbabwe premiership title.
In a remarkable turn of events, Bosso achieved their most significant triumph of the 2024 season with Brighton Ncube scoring twice and Lynoth Chikuhwa netting once, all goals coming in the second half.
On the same Matchday Five, Dynamos found themselves in their third draw out of five fixtures. Their encounter with Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium ended in a goalless stalemate.
At the Colliery, the home team Hwange suffered a 1-0 loss to TelOne. Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds clinched their first victory of the season by defeating Chicken Inn with a 1-0 scoreline at Sakubva.
On Saturday, April 06, Bikita Minerals narrowly edged out fellow PSL debutants Arenel Movers with a 2-1 win.
Herentals College overcame ZPC Kariba 2-1, Greenfuel beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1, while Yadah Stars lost 1-2 to Simba Bhora in their first match at The Heart Stadium.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match between FC Platinum and CAPS United, held at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, was abandoned due to crowd troubles.
The abrupt halt occurred in the 86th minute when CAPS United fans invaded the pitch. Their protest was triggered by a referee decision that disallowed what they believed to be a legitimate equalizer.
The ensuing chaos raised safety concerns, making it impossible for match officials to continue the game. The uproar began after the Green Machine had a goal disallowed. Assistant referee Mcedisi Maphosa ruled that Ralph Kawondera had scored from an offside position.
As referee Lloyd Mapanje from Gweru consulted with his assistant, CAPS United fans stormed the pitch, causing a 20-minute stoppage.
Match commissioner Brighton Nyika confirmed that the match was abandoned due to security concerns raised by the referees.
At the time of the disruption, the Platinum Boys were leading 1-0, courtesy of a 9th-minute goal by Juan Mutudza.
PSL Matchday Five results:
- Manica Diamonds 1-0 Chicken Inn
- Highlanders 3-0 Chegutu Pirates
- Hwange 0-1 Telone
- Dynamos 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Arenel Movers 2-1 Bikita Minerals
- ZPC Kariba 1-2 Herentals
- Greenfuel 2-1 Ngezi Platinum
- Yadah 1-2 Simba Bhora
- FC Platinum 1-0 CAPS United (match abandoned)
