MCAZ Seizes Unregistered Medicines, Expired Drugs In Karoi
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has seized unregistered skin-lightening creams, other body-altering products, expired drugs, and other illicit medicinal products that were being sold illegally in the Chikangwe area in Karoi, Mashonaland West Province.
In a statement, MCAZ said medicines were being sold from flea market tables, and car boot sales among other unauthorized places. It said:
As part of the Authority’s continued enforcement activities aimed at identified hotspots where individuals involved in the illegal distribution of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and other illicit medicinal products conduct their business, a blitz was conducted in the Chikangwe area in Karoi, Mashonaland West Province.Feedback
The raid led to the discovery of unregistered, expired, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin-lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.
These medicines were being sold from flea market tables and car boot sales among other unauthorized places. The MCAZ remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical products available to the public.
In February this year, MCAZ said it successfully conducted raids in the Gazebo area of Caledonia, Harare, with support from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division.
MCAZ said that during the raid, six unlicensed shops were inspected, leading to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully.
More: Pindula News
