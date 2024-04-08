MCAZ Seizes Unregistered Medicines, Expired Drugs In Karoi

The raid led to the discovery of unregistered, expired, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin-lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.

These medicines were being sold from flea market tables and car boot sales among other unauthorized places. The MCAZ remains committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical products available to the public.

In February this year, MCAZ said it successfully conducted raids in the Gazebo area of Caledonia, Harare, with support from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division.

MCAZ said that during the raid, six unlicensed shops were inspected, leading to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully.

