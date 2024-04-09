CAPS United Summoned To Appear Before PSL Disciplinary Committee

A statement signed by the PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer reads:

The Premier Soccer League has summoned CAPS United FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of the Castle Lager PSL match between FC Platinum and Caps United FC played at Mandava Stadium on Saturday 6 April 2024.

CAPS United FC have been charged for breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations. In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where:

31.1.13 its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:

31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety;

31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause the abandonment of a match;

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at the PSL offices.