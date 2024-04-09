CAPS United "To Be Fined Heavily" Over Aborted PSL Match Says Jere

9 minutes ago Tue, 09 Apr 2024 14:41:55 GMT

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere has warned CAPS United that it faces a heavy fine after club fans forced the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.

The match was abandoned with only four minutes left in regulation time after CAPS United fans had swarmed the pitch in protest over a disallowed goal, creating an unsafe environment for the referees.

Jere, who is also the president of CAPS United, said that the club was facing the prospect of a heavy fine based on PSL statutes. He said (via NewsDay):

