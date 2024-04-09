CAPS United "To Be Fined Heavily" Over Aborted PSL Match Says Jere
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere has warned CAPS United that it faces a heavy fine after club fans forced the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.
The match was abandoned with only four minutes left in regulation time after CAPS United fans had swarmed the pitch in protest over a disallowed goal, creating an unsafe environment for the referees.
Jere, who is also the president of CAPS United, said that the club was facing the prospect of a heavy fine based on PSL statutes. He said (via NewsDay):
We have brought the game of football into disrepute and now the same club that we dearly love is going to be fined heavily because it’s very clear what the statues say. We know even before we go for a hearing that it’s a serious offence.
As the chairman of PSL and the president of CAPS United, I am not happy with the videos I am seeing of the fans going after the referees. We don’t condone any acts of violence in our football.
itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula.
$89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Let’s respect referees, they make decisions in a split second, even in Europe VAR (Video Assistant Referee) makes mistakes, someone sitting and watching on a monitor makes mistakes.
I want to encourage the responsible authorities to deal with this as soon as possible because the statutes are there.
In 2022, Highlanders and Dynamos were fined by the PSL Disciplinary Committee due to incidents of violence and hooliganism during their league match between the two clubs at Barbourfields Stadium in May of that year.
Dynamos FC, who were the home team, were fined $7,500, while Highlanders FC was fined $5,000. The match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 scoreline.
More: Pindula News