Marcus Rashford Lookalike Faces Ten Counts Of Car Theft

It is alleged that the gang connived with Batsirai Mhungu, who has already appeared in court and plotted to steal from the car rental company.

The accused allegedly hired a white Nissan X-trail and one of them supplied fake credentials, posing as Kenneth Change. “Change” signed a hiring contract using fake credentials.

The gang was supposed to return the car on March 3 this year but did not do so.

It is further alleged that the gang then created a fake registration book and sold the car to Cosmo Chirombo for US$8000.

The company discovered the offence and reported the matter to the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the accused persons. The gang then led to the recovery of the vehicle.

Austin and his gang allegedly stole nine other vehicles using the same modus operandi.

They were expected back in court this Wednesday for bail considerations.

In 2019, Austin was arraigned before the courts for allegedly duping a police officer of more than US$13,000 in a botched car deal.

Austin a car salesman from Chitungwiza, appeared before a Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye facing fraud charges after he reportedly defrauded Tinotenda Chitenga, a police officer stationed at ZRP Support Unit.

State prosecutors said that sometime in June 2018, Chitenga visited Seke Flyover Car Sale and met Austin, intending to buy a Honda Fit. Austin allegedly misrepresented to him that there was a car auction at ZIMRA Beitbridge and assured Chitenga that he could assist him in buying and delivering the car within two days after payment. Chitenga assented to the deal and went on to deposit US$13,845 for Austin through a mobile money platform. The car was never delivered.

More: Pindula News

