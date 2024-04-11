Car Spares Thief Planned To Open A Shop With Proceeds Of Crime
A suspected thief who has been stealing car tyres and spares in and around Bulawayo has been arrested after allegedly getting away with property worth US$10,000.
Langa Dube (24) was reportedly planning to start a vehicle spares business using proceeds of crime. He was arrested on Monday after being on the run for six months.
One of the complainants told ZBC News he recovered all his four brand-new tyres that had been stolen. He said:
I bought 4 new tyres a few months back. The day I bought them was the day that they were stolen, and I woke up with my car sitting on stones. I am glad all my tyres were found today.
Another Bulawayo resident was glad to recover his tyres which had been stolen, forcing him to abandon his car and walk on foot. He said:
When my tires were stolen, I just reported it to the police not really expecting that I would be called to come and get my property.
I am happy to finally get my tyres, now I can do business as usual with my car. I was walking because my car literally had no tyres.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube said Dube was arrested following numerous complaints from residents of Nketa, Nkulumane, and Pumula. He said:
After a long chase, we have finally apprehended Langa Dube after a series of complaints from residents from Nketa, Nkulumane, and Pumula.
He stole property amounting to US$10 000 and we have managed to recover US$3 000. We continue to call upon residents to help us catch these thieves who are causing havoc in our communities.
Dube’s alleged accomplice, Wonder Luphahla is still at large.
More: Pindula News