Car Spares Thief Planned To Open A Shop With Proceeds Of Crime

5 minutes ago Thu, 11 Apr 2024 13:32:48 GMT

A suspected thief who has been stealing car tyres and spares in and around Bulawayo has been arrested after allegedly getting away with property worth US$10,000.

Langa Dube (24) was reportedly planning to start a vehicle spares business using proceeds of crime. He was arrested on Monday after being on the run for six months.

One of the complainants told ZBC News he recovered all his four brand-new tyres that had been stolen. He said:

