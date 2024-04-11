Five Chitungwiza Residents Acquitted On Public Violence Charges

During trial, prosecutors alleged that the five residents, who were represented by ZLHR’s Tapiwa Muchineripi, had connived as a mob and disrupted and assaulted some ruling ZANU PF political party supporters, who were reportedly attending a meeting at some borehole in Unit L suburb.

But on Thursday, Magistrate Matova set Murada, Chidanguro, Chimbwedza, Savanhu and Mutseka free, by discharging and acquitting them at the close of the prosecution case.

Matova ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove a prima facie case against the 5 residents as there were no essential elements proven for the offence they were charged with.

