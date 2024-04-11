Zimbabwe Set To Deport 74-year-old Kenyan National
A 74-year-old Kenyan national has been sentenced to 5 months in prison by the Bindura Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Immigration Act.
Richard Antony Muriar Ogana came to Zimbabwe seeking spiritual healing from a local practitioner who later turned to be an informant, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
After Ogana was healed of his illness and his condition became stable, the Zimbabwean spiritualist asked him to leave the shrine but he said he had nowhere to go. Said the NPA:
This prompted the informant to alert the Police on the 21st of March, launching an investigation into the accused person’s identity. The accused person failed to produce permits allowing him to stay in the country, leading to his arrest.
He was sentenced to 5 months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition of good behavior. He remains in custody awaiting deportation to Kenya.
More: Pindula News