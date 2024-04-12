Govt Says To Promote Use Of Shuttle Services At 2024 ZITF Exhibition

That will help in two ways. One, it would relieve our parking demand. And number two; it will reduce the carbon footprint at the ZITF venue.

The other thing is we are going to be encouraging people to walk within the showgrounds. Very few vehicles will be allowed to drive into the exhibition area so that people walk. So, if you go there, you can enjoy the show.

What we want to do is to discourage people from driving into the venue leading to shortages of parking. We want people to use shuttles or even walk to the venue.

The 2024 ZITF will run from April 23 to 27 at the ZITF Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This 64th exhibition will run under the theme, “Innovation the Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

This year’s trade showcase was initially set to be held under the theme: “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade” before it was changed to “Innovation the Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.”

Explaining the change in a statement on Thursday last week, ZITF board chairperson Busisa Moyo said it is meant to accommodate the broadened focus of the event. Moyo said:

This theme also recognises that Zimbabwe currently boasts a vibrant and growing innovation scene, largely because of government initiatives as espoused in the guiding Vision 2030 whose focus is on promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, equitable development and prosperity for all. We are also cognizant of the vital role that innovation plays not only in driving industrialisation and trade but also in ensuring a sustainable future for our planet. By focusing on innovative solutions, we aim to equip businesses with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

More: Pindula News

